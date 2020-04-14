A group of engineers and doctors in Badulla jointly manufacture a ventilator - (video)

A group of engineers and doctors in Badulla have got together and succeeded in building a ventilator (artificial respiration machine).

It is not a secret that there is a shortage of this machine required for treatment of patients infected with the Covid-19 or Corona virus, around the world.

If such a machine is imported from abroad it would cost Rs. 2 million and its creators said that the cost of manufacturing this was only about Rs. 85,000.

Our Correspondent said that this ventilator which was manufactured under recommendations made by doctors is due to be handed over to the Badulla General Hospital today (14)