42 Corona deaths in a Nursing Home in America

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 12:50

In a Nursing Home in the city of Richmond in the State of Virginia in the United States of America 42 persons have died subsequent to being infected with the Corona Virus.

There are 163 elders in this Nursing Home and it has been revealed that 127 of them have contracted the Corona Virus.

It is believe that the number of deaths there could increase.

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus in America has exceeded 23,600 and the number infected is more than 587,000.

Meanwhile, during a violent tornado that tore through the Southern States in the USA which is struggling with the Corona Virus, 30 persons were killed.

This tornado is considered to be the worst since April 2014 to affect the USA.

The states of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Carolina have been the most affected due to the tornado that occurred on Easter Sunday.

Thousands of homes in these states have been broken or ripped up and electricity has been interrupted in several areas. 

