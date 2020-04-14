A+number+of+relief+measures+for+immigrant+workers+who+are+affected+due+to+the+Corona+Virus

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has taken steps to provide a number of relief measures to immigrant workers affected as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement issued the Bureau said that they are working directly with workers’ welfare divisions of 16 foreign delegations on this matter.

The delegations of 16 countries including Abu Dhabi, Baharain, Cyprus, Dubai, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait and Lebanon as well as Malaysia, Oman, Maldives, Qatar, South Korea and Singapore belong to the workers’ welfare divisions.

Immigrant workers can obtain information 24 hours a day from the hotline 1989 regarding this.

In a statement issued the SLBFE has said that, at the same time, the Korean Ambassador’s Office provided 5,000 face masks to be given to immigrant workers.