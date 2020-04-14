Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested for obstructing Police duties to be produced before Court today (video)

Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested for obstructing Police duties, it is reported is due to be produced before Court today (14(.

The former MP who was arrested is being detained at the Mirihana Police at present.

Relevant investigations have been handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division and our Correspondent said that a top Police Official arrived at the Mirihana Police this morning.

An individual who identified himself as the Physiotherapist of former MP Ranjan Ramanayake and attempted to enter the Madiwela Parliamentarians Residence Complex while violating curfew pass laws, was also arrested and brought to the Mirihana Police Station.

The Police had questioned this individual who had said he was Ranjan Ramanayake’s physiotherapist, when he tried to enter the housing complex premises violating the curfew.

It was possible to see former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake intervening and objecting and obstructing the duties of the Police.

The person who identified himself as the physiotherapist of Ranjan Ramanayake had used a curfew pass issued to transport dry rations from Embilipitiya to Piliyandala and arrived in the vehicle without any dry rations at the Parliamentarians Housing Complex where former MP Ranjan Ramanayake was staying.

When this individual tried to enter the Housing Complex at Madiwela from Piliyandala he was subject to inspection by the Police near the visitor’s entrance.

With the revelation that this person had violated the laws of the curfew pass, the Police began questioning him.

Then the former MP Ranjan Ramanayake had arrived on the scene and intervened in the incident and obstructed the police from carrying out their duties.