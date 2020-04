An employee has fallen off a fuel tank at the Kolonnawa Oil Storage Complex and died.

He had been trying to inspect the capacity of the fuel tank and fallen off this morning (14), it is reported

The individual who fell had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital and it is reported that he died there.

Nurse Training Officer of the National Hospital Pushpa Ramyani De Soysa said that it was a 52 year old individual who passed away thus.