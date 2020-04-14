සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

New Corona infected persons do not show symptoms – Information from the Public Health Inspectors

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 16:06

The Public Health Inspectors Union said that all Corona patients discovered yesterday and day before did not show any symptoms of the disease at all.

It was confirmed that these persons who were in Quarantine Centers had contracted the virus, through PCR testing only, its secretary Mahendra Balasuriya said.

He emphasized that as a result, testing to identify the Corona Virus within Sri Lanka should be increased further.

Meanwhile, since there is an increase in Leptospirosis (Rat Fever), the Secretary of the Public Health Inspectors Union further informs farmers to pay attention and obtain relevant medicine prior to engaging in paddy farming and work in paddy fields. 

