The suspension imposed on the twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo was lifted today. Twitter had officially replied the Embassy apologizing for a "systematic mistake", and unsuspended the Embassy's account

The embassy in a press release stated that on the 13th April, Twitter had suspended the official account of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL), without providing any specific reason. The Embassy had made representation to Twitter twice, requesting the latter to clarify and correct their decision, to avoid any misunderstanding and random association in the public.

In the early morning of 14th April, Twitter officially replied the Embassy apologizing for a "systematic mistake", and unsuspended the Embassy's account.

The Embassy in their statement said that they feel regretful to this "systematic mistake", and would like to reiterate that the "Freedom of Speech" must be honoured, while not be misused to spread groundless, racial or hatred speech, nor be treated with "Double Standards.

Hours after the official Twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka was suspended by Twitter, the Embassy was quoted on foreign media stating that they were attempting to unlock their account as no reason had been given by Twitter.

The embassy was quoted as saying that it was double standards of freedom speech.

The account was actively tweeting the latest news and updates on China - Sri Lanka affairs but had been critical of any anti-China opinions