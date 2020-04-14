A+marked+drop+in+accidents+during+the+New+Year+period

There is a marked drop in accidents reported to the Colombo National Hospital during the New Year period.

Responding to an inquiry we made, Nurses Training Officer Pushpa Ramyani Soyza of the National Hospital said that 87 accidents that took place during the New Year days were reported to the hospital.

There were six motor accidents, 20 domestic accidents and 11 accidents through assaults that were reported.

It was of significance that no injuries were reported due to fireworks and fire crackers.