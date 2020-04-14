A+notice+to+use+medicated+oil+instead+of+Nanu+for+the+traditional+ritual+of+anointing+oil+

Another very special event in the New Year that dawned, the auspicious time of anointing of oil falls tomorrow.

Accordingly, the ritual states that people should put Kohomba leaves above their heads and stand on Kolon leaves while anointing a mixture of Nanu and Kohomba leaves prior to bathing at 9.17 am while facing the East, dressed green coloured clothing.

Anyhow, the Ayurveda Department has suspended the procedure of providing temples and other public places with Nanu in the face of the current situation.

Accordingly, Commissioner of Ayurveda requests people to use a medicated oil a type of oil that is used on the head daily to carry out this ritual and engage in this custom from homes itself.

Meanwhile, family members including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa fulfilled traditional New Year rituals of the Sinhala and Hindu New Year according to health advisories and recommendations.

The Prime Minister’s media division said that accordingly, the family members and the Prime Minister carried out all New Year customs and traditions at the house in Tangalle according to the New Year ‘Seettuwa.’