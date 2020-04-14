Another three persons who contracted the Corona Virus, recover and leave the hospital

The Health Ministry said that another three patients who had contracted the Corona Virus have fully recovered and left the hospital.
Accordingly, the total number of patients who have recovered as of now is 59.
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 14:52
