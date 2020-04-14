Police+officers+in+civilian+clothes+deployed

Police Headquarters has made arrangements to deploy Police Officers in civilian clothing for special operations being carried out across the island today and tomorrow.



This has been done with the objective of arresting individuals engaged in illegal liquor scams and persons violating the curfew.

At the same time, the Excise Department had raided a large scale illicit liquor manufactory maintained in Moragollegama and Kekirawa.



The Excise Department said that they took into custody some equipment used in the manufacture of liquor.



The value of this equipment is about five hundred thousand rupees and one individual has been arrested in connection with this incident.