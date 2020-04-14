සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

An illicit liquor manufactory raided during the curfew

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 14:52

The Excise Department raided a large scale illicit liquor manufactory being maintained in Kekirawa and Moragollegama.

The Excise Department said that they also took into custody some equipment used for manufacturing this illegal liquor.

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident and the equipment is said to be worth about five hundred thousand rupees.

Meanwhile, three individuals were arrested together with illicit liquor manufactured illegally on a tea estate in Hatton.

The Hatton Police carried out this raid on information received that illicit liquor was being sold at exorbitant prices.

At the same time, during a raid carried out in Pallekelle – Kandy a suspect was taken into custody together with 25 bottles of illicit liquor. In another three raids in Ragala – Nuwara Eliya four persons together with liquor have been arrested.

The Police said that in the meantime, 32 persons from Siyambalanduwa were arrested due to manufacturing illicit liquor. 



