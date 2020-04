About 30 persons lost their lives in a tornado that affected the southern areas of the United States of America which is struggling with the Corona Virus.

This tornado is considered to be the worst in America since the one that was experienced in April 2014.

The states of Louisiana, Texas, Mississipi, Alabama, Georgia and Carolina suffered the most damage due to the tornado.

Thousands of homes in these states have been damaged and there is a power outage in many areas as well.