Fire+at+the+Government+Printing+Department

A fire broke out at the Government Printing Department in Borella, and four (04) fire engines have been deployed according to the Fire Brigade.
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 16:03
One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 219 according to the latest... Read More
Two hospital employees who used an ambulance to transport liquor have been taken into custody by the Police. On a tip-off received a Police team of investigators... Read More
During the period 6.00 this morning to 12 noon, 193 persons who violated the curfew have been taken into custody. The number of vehicles taken into Police... Read More