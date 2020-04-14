Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)

Two hospital employees who used an ambulance to transport liquor have been taken into custody by the Police.

On a tip-off received a Police team of investigators pursued the ambulance and inspected the ambulance at Kaduruwela, Sewagama, Kalingaela.

During this instance Police found 125, 180 milliliter bottles of liquor which were being transported in the ambulance.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Police, subsequent to the arrest of the Ambulance Driver and his assistant.

Responding to an inquiry we made regarding this incident, Director of the Polonnaruwa General Hospital Consultant Dr. Indika Sampath Kumara said that the ambulance driver and his assistance have been suspended from service and a disciplinary inquiry will be made into this matter.

Information has been reported that the ambulance was used in transporting patients from Quarantine Camps and that it belong to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

Today, this ambulance had transported a stock of medicine to the Hingurakgoda hospital.

Subsequently the ambulance had arrived at Thambalawewa in the Minneriya Police Division and the bottles of liquor which had been brought there in another vehicle had been loaded on to the ambulance, according to information revealed.

The Kaduruwela Police is conducting further investigations regarding this incident.