Details of the murder of two children (video)

During Police investigations it has been revealed that it was the father who had thrown his son and daughter into a well and killed them, in Valachchaenai.

In a statement issued the Police Media Unit said that the father of the two children is already in Police custody.

The boy who was killed was 10 years old and the girl was 7 years old.

Police began investigations based on a tip-off received that two children in Mawadichenai in the Valachchenai Police Division had been thrown into a well.

The Valachchenai Police are carrying out further investigations.