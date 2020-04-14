Corona deaths across the world exceed 120,000

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus infection, across the world is now 120,437.
The number of persons infected worldwide is 1,934,557.
The highest number of persons affected is still reported from America and the figure is 587,173.
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 18:04
