DIG Ajith Rohana said that the two police officers who were suspended after asking several curfew offenders to run up and down while holding their ears at Darley road in Colombo have been reinstated.

He stated this while addressing a press conference held today.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that they have been reinstated as investigations have revealed that the officers had not deliberately committed any offence.

The police sergeant and a constable were reinstated in this manner.