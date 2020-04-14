සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thunder showers in several areas tonight – a red notice from the Meteorology Department

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 18:04

The Meteorology Department said that thundershowers could occur tonight in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northwestern, Central and Uva Provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara Districts and they also warned that there is a possibility of experiencing severe lightning as well.

The Department also said that with the thundershowers short-term strong winds of between 70 -80 kilometers per hour could occur as well.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department said further that high temperatures which warrant more attention could prevail in the Northwestern and Northcentral Provinces as well as in the districts of Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Gampaha and Colombo, tomorrow. 

