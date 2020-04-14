Two (02) more patients recover from Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 61

Two more Covid-19 patients completely recovered and discharged from hospital, bringing the total to 61 according to the Epidemiology Unit, of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 219

Recovered and discharged - 61

Active cases – 151

New Cases for the day- 02

Observation in Hospitals - 142

Total Deaths – 7

Recovery rate comparison

Germany 52.83%

Spain 39.12%

Sri Lanka 27.85%

Global Average 23.69%

Italy 22.21%

France 20.26%

USA 6.29%

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka