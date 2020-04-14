Two (02) more patients recover from Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 61

Two more Covid-19 patients completely recovered and discharged from hospital, bringing the total to 61 according to the Epidemiology Unit, of the Ministry of Health
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 219
Recovered and discharged - 61
Active cases – 151
New Cases for the day- 02
Observation in Hospitals - 142
Total Deaths – 7
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 52.83%
- Spain 39.12%
- Sri Lanka 27.85%
- Global Average 23.69%
- Italy 22.21%
- France 20.26%
- USA 6.29%
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 45
- Kalutara 44
- Puttalam 34
- Gampaha 25
- Jaffna 07