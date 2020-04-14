සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Man's best friend used in customs clearance for the first time - Police dogs up to the task

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 21:54

Man%27s+best+friend+used+in+customs+clearance+for+the+first+time+-+Police+dogs+up+to+the+task+

For the first time in its history, the Customs Department has taken steps to use police sniffer dogs for parcel clearance.  

Media spokesman of the Department, Customs Director Sunil Jayarathna said that the initiative was experimented during curfew and it has become successful.

He also stated that the Customs Department has taken additional special measures for the clearing operations.

The Customs Media Spokesperson also stated that a large number of parcels and gifts sent from foreign countries have been stored in the warehouses and the clearance work will commence after the 20th.

He further stated that although India will be under lockdown until the 3rd of next month, it will not be a hindrance to trade.

 

Sri Lankan Airlines to extend temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020
Sri Lankan Airlines to extend temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 23:04

Sri Lankan Airlines to extend temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020, cargo services to continue. Previously... Read More

Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 22:48

Fourteen (14) persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 233 according to the... Read More

National Blood Transfusion Service facing a problem of maintaining adequate blood reserves
National Blood Transfusion Service facing a problem of maintaining adequate blood reserves
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 23:20

The National Blood Transfusion Service is facing a problem of maintaining adequate blood reserves.Due to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, blood donation... Read More



Trending News

Details of the murder of two children (video)
14 April 2020
Details of the murder of two children (video)
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
14 April 2020
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
14 April 2020
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)
14 April 2020
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.