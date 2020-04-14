Man's best friend used in customs clearance for the first time - Police dogs up to the task

For the first time in its history, the Customs Department has taken steps to use police sniffer dogs for parcel clearance.

Media spokesman of the Department, Customs Director Sunil Jayarathna said that the initiative was experimented during curfew and it has become successful.



He also stated that the Customs Department has taken additional special measures for the clearing operations.

The Customs Media Spokesperson also stated that a large number of parcels and gifts sent from foreign countries have been stored in the warehouses and the clearance work will commence after the 20th.

He further stated that although India will be under lockdown until the 3rd of next month, it will not be a hindrance to trade.