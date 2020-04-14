සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

26,830 arrested for curfew violations - (Video)

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 22:09

26%2C830+arrested+for+curfew+violations+-+%28Video%29

During the special operation launched by the police yesterday to arrest those who violate curfew, 1,001 persons have been arrested and 215 vehicles have been taken into police custody.

Thirteen people were arrested and released on bail after engaging in religious activities in a Hindu temple in the Uppuveli-Kinniya area in Trincomalee.

The police said that they were subsequently charged and subjected to 14 days of self-imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a driver and another person have been arrested for transporting 125 small bottles of alcohol in a van owned by a health service in the Welikanda area in Polonnaruwa. DIG Ajith Rohana said that they will be produced before courts tomorrow.

According to DIG Ajith Rohana, 26,830 persons have been arrested and over 7,000 vehicles seized by police since the curfew was imposed.

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 11 persons have been arrested for violating inter district travel restrictions.

The two police officers who were suspended after asking several curfew offenders to run up and down while holding their ears at Darley road in Colombo have been reinstated. DIG Ajith Rohana said that they have been reinstated as investigations have revealed that the officers had not deliberately committed any offence. The police sergeant and a constable were reinstated in this manner.

Sri Lankan Airlines to extend temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020
Sri Lankan Airlines to extend temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 23:04

Sri Lankan Airlines to extend temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020, cargo services to continue. Previously... Read More

Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 22:48

Fourteen (14) persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore has increased to 233 according to the... Read More

National Blood Transfusion Service facing a problem of maintaining adequate blood reserves
National Blood Transfusion Service facing a problem of maintaining adequate blood reserves
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 - 23:20

The National Blood Transfusion Service is facing a problem of maintaining adequate blood reserves.Due to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, blood donation... Read More



Trending News

Details of the murder of two children (video)
14 April 2020
Details of the murder of two children (video)
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
14 April 2020
German woman who was evacuated from MSC Magnifica cruise ship dies
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
14 April 2020
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)
14 April 2020
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.