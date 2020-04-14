26,830 arrested for curfew violations - (Video)

During the special operation launched by the police yesterday to arrest those who violate curfew, 1,001 persons have been arrested and 215 vehicles have been taken into police custody.

Thirteen people were arrested and released on bail after engaging in religious activities in a Hindu temple in the Uppuveli-Kinniya area in Trincomalee.

The police said that they were subsequently charged and subjected to 14 days of self-imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a driver and another person have been arrested for transporting 125 small bottles of alcohol in a van owned by a health service in the Welikanda area in Polonnaruwa. DIG Ajith Rohana said that they will be produced before courts tomorrow.

According to DIG Ajith Rohana, 26,830 persons have been arrested and over 7,000 vehicles seized by police since the curfew was imposed.

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 11 persons have been arrested for violating inter district travel restrictions.

The two police officers who were suspended after asking several curfew offenders to run up and down while holding their ears at Darley road in Colombo have been reinstated. DIG Ajith Rohana said that they have been reinstated as investigations have revealed that the officers had not deliberately committed any offence. The police sergeant and a constable were reinstated in this manner.