Highest+number+of+coronavirus+patients+from+Colombo+and+Kalutara

The number of coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka has risen to 219 with another person diagnosed today.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the infected person is a resident of Beruwala and was under quarantine at the Poonani Quarantine Center.

Eight patients were reported yesterday, seven of them were from Beruwala, who are under quarantine at the Poonani Quarantine Center.

The other patient was reported from Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

The latest report released by the Epidemiology Unit said that five more people who had recovered from the infection had been discharged from hospitals today.

They have been discharged from IDH, Welikanda and Mulleriyawa hospitals and 151 people are currently receiving treatment for covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Pannila and Chinatuwa areas in Beruwala have been declared as isolated villages this morning as the coronavirus patients continue to be reported from the area.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the isolation period of the Atalugama area in Bandaragama has been completed.

The highest number of coronavirus cases have been reported from Colombo and Kalutara while patients have been reported from 14 districts of Sri Lanka since 11 March. 90 patients have been reported from the two districts of Colombo and Kalutara.

Accordingly, two patients each were reported from Moratuwa, Nugegoda, Homagama, Battaramulla and Maradana and 5 from Ratmalana. Eight cases were reported from Dehiwala, one from Pannipitiya and the first Coronavirus patient was from Mattegoda.

45 patients were reported from Kalutara district and 14 of them were from Beruwala.

25 patients were reported from Gampaha District and 12 of them were reported from Suduwella, Ja-Ela. Three patients were reported from Negombo area while the others were from Katana, Seeduwa, Minuwangoda, Wattala and Mahara.

In addition, seven patients from Kandy district were residents of Akurana.

34 cases have been reported from Puttalam District and nineteen of them have been reported from Kadayankulam, Ratmaleya, Althasim and Central Attavilluwa.

No coronavirus infected persons have been reported from Moneragala, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya and Matale districts.

The Coronavirus infected person found in Puttalam has participated in a funeral in Tharapuram area in Mannar on the 18th and the curfew was strictly imposed for a week.

Meanwhile, the funeral of a 70-year-old woman who died yesterday in Beliatta was carried out in accordance with the quarantine rules. The woman's son has been referred to the Hambantota Base Hospital for quarantine.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Department of Health said today that health authorities have been able to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.