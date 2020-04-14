National+Blood+Transfusion+Service+facing+a+problem+of+maintaining+adequate+blood+reserves

The National Blood Transfusion Service is facing a problem of maintaining adequate blood reserves.



Due to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, blood donation camps island wide have been canceled.



The National Blood Transfusion Service receives 90 percent of its blood collection through blood donation camps.



However, due to the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, all blood donation camps have been suspended and National Blood Transfusion Service states that there could be a shortage of adequate blood resources in the future.