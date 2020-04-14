Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233

Fourteen (14) persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 233 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-14| compiled from the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 233
Recovered and discharged - 61
Active cases – 165
New Cases for the day- 15
Observation in Hospitals - 142
Total Deaths – 7
|
Date
|
Reported in April
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
10
|
06 April
|
02
|
07 April
|
07
|
8 April
|
04
|
9 April
|
01
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
01
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15*