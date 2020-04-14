Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233

Fourteen (14) persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 233 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-14| compiled from the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 233

Recovered and discharged - 61

Active cases – 165

New Cases for the day- 15

Observation in Hospitals - 142

Total Deaths – 7



