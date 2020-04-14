Sri Lankan Airlines to extend temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020, cargo services to continue.



Previously the SriLankan Airlines informed the restrictions imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka in the light of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during the temporary suspension .

According to instructions received from Sri Lanka Health Authorities, all international Airports in Sri Lanka were closed for the operation of inward international commercial passenger flights (i.e arrivals) until further notice.

During the above mentioned restricted period, the following will be permitted:

1. Aircraft Departures with passengers originating from Colombo, Stopovers, transit passengers or visiting tourists.

2. Emergency Diversions to BIA

3. Freighter Operations and humanitarian flights to BIA

4. Technical landings at BIA

5. Inbound ferry flights (without passengers) at BIA