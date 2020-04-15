සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast by the department today - rains to continue

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:13

Evening thunderstorms activity is likely to be enhanced today according to the forecast issued by Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, Uva and Southern provinces.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Sea areas

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.


Wednesday 15 April : Covid-19, World situation report
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:07

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,998,111 with 126,604 deaths. Meanwhile, 478,659 infected patients have recovered.... Read More

A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:16

Sri Lankan Physician Professor Thissa Wijeratna serving as Head of the Neurology Unit at the Western Hospital in Melbourne, Australia says that blisters... Read More

Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:35

Curfew will be lifted at 6.00am in several districts tomorrow (16 April) for ten hours The curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (16 April) in all... Read More



