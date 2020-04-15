සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Second phase of purchasing vegetables and fruits from farmers commence today

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:20

Buying of Banana Cultivators’ harvest will take place today under phase 2 of the programme of purchasing vegetables and fruits implemented by the presidential task force for providing uninterrupted essential public services.

Accordingly it has been planned to buy the harvest of banana farmers in the Ratnapura and Hambantota districts.

While funds have been released to District Agents for this purpose, the government has decided to buy bananas directly from the farmers at selected locations. Accordingly, all arrangements have been made to purchase the banana harvest at a few selected places in these districts.

With the objective of distributing fruits and vegetables to the consumers during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year 200,000 kilograms of vegetables have been successfully purchased on the 11 & 12 and distributed throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Civil Defense is carrying out a vegetable purchasing program in Bandarawela, Welimada and Keppetipola in Badulla District under the patronage of the District Secretary.

In addition, the process of purchasing vegetables under the patronage of the Civil Defense Department of the Anuradhapura District is continuing.



