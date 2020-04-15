සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:24

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, will be carried out in Colombo and Gampaha.

With the successful work carried out in the villages and towns, LOLC has joined hands with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative further strengthening its operations.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. 

The programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Pannipitiya - Mawpiya Upahara Elders Home and the Wattala Amarasuriya Elders Home were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

Your life and your safety is also our responsibility, and we are ready to commit ourselves so that you are not alone at this difficult time.

Taking a giant step forward, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will operating all island for your benefit.

