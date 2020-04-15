සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Brother of Rishad, Riyaj arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:21

Brother+of+Rishad%2C+Riyaj+arrested+in+connection+to+the+Easter+Sunday+attacks

The CID arrested the brother of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Riyaj  Bathiudeen last night pertaining to the investigations conducted with regard to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police media spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne noted that the 41 year old was arrested in Puttlam.

Furthermore another 40 year old has been arrested in connection to the investigations in Puttlam and a special team of the CID has commenced further investigations into these two individuals.

Meanwhile, the chief suspect who is suspected to have manipulated and transported the suicide bomber who carried out the attack at the Batticaloe- Zion church was arrested on the 29th of March.

The police media spokesperson, SP Jaliya Senaratne noted that information has come to light that the suicide bomber who carried out the attack at the Kochchikade church had been directed to do so.

Furthermore, an individual who assisted the bombing at the Cinnamon grand hotel has also been arrested in Gothatuwa.

Wednesday 15 April : Covid-19, World situation report
Wednesday 15 April : Covid-19, World situation report
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:07

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,998,111 with 126,604 deaths. Meanwhile, 478,659 infected patients have recovered.... Read More

A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:16

Sri Lankan Physician Professor Thissa Wijeratna serving as Head of the Neurology Unit at the Western Hospital in Melbourne, Australia says that blisters... Read More

Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:35

Curfew will be lifted at 6.00am in several districts tomorrow (16 April) for ten hours The curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (16 April) in all... Read More



Trending News

Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
Details of the murder of two children (video)
14 April 2020
Details of the murder of two children (video)
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
14 April 2020
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
14 April 2020
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)
14 April 2020
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.