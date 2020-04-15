Brother of Rishad, Riyaj arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks

The CID arrested the brother of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Riyaj Bathiudeen last night pertaining to the investigations conducted with regard to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police media spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne noted that the 41 year old was arrested in Puttlam.

Furthermore another 40 year old has been arrested in connection to the investigations in Puttlam and a special team of the CID has commenced further investigations into these two individuals.

Meanwhile, the chief suspect who is suspected to have manipulated and transported the suicide bomber who carried out the attack at the Batticaloe- Zion church was arrested on the 29th of March.

The police media spokesperson, SP Jaliya Senaratne noted that information has come to light that the suicide bomber who carried out the attack at the Kochchikade church had been directed to do so.

Furthermore, an individual who assisted the bombing at the Cinnamon grand hotel has also been arrested in Gothatuwa.