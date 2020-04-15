සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

165 in several hospitals under medical supervision for Covid -19

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 18:18

Sri Lanka reported 15 new COVID-19 cases raising the total number of people contracted with the coronavirus to 233.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that fourteen new cases of coronavirus infections have been identified within the course of yesterday.

The Director General of Health Services said that all 14 patients identified were from quarantine centres and were known to have closely associated with other coronavirus infected patients.

Eight of the confirmed patients have been identified at the Palaly quarantine centre, while 4 from the Mulankovil quarantine centre and one from the Puttalam quarantine centre have been identified.

According to the Health Promotion Bureau report released at 10 pm yesterday, 165 total active patients are receiving treatment at hospitals.

61 patients, have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

In addition, 165 others are in several hospitals under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, Pannila and Chinakotuwa areas in Beruwala have been declared isolated villages as more coronavirus patients continue to be reported from the area.

Beruwala Medical Officer of Health Varuna Seneviratne said that they had been able to reduce the spread of the disease by identifying the persons involved early.

He also said that about 35 people have been identified with the virus in Beruwala alone.

He further stated that when certain persons were sent to the Poonani Quarantine Center, they vehemently opposed him.

Coronavirus patients have been reported from 14 districts of Sri Lanka since March 11, while the highest number of cases of coronavirus has been reported from Colombo and Kalutara.

90 persons have been reported from these two districts.

 

