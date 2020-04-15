සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:35

Curfew will be lifted at 6.00am in several districts tomorrow (16 April) for ten hours
The curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna, for ten hours and re-imposed from 4.00 pm on tomorrow (16 April). 

Curfew in High risk zones continue until further notice
The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to exercise patience and understanding with regard to the difficulties experienced due to curfew.

Inter district travel prohibited
Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt.

Distribution of essential items
During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at  homes.

Famers to continue 
Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of  small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Isolated areas 
The villages which have been declared isolated areas will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.

 

 

