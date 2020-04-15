සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Wednesday 15 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:07

Wednesday+15+April+%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report+

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,998,111 with 126,604 deaths. Meanwhile, 478,659 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,392,848 active patients around the world while 51,608 are in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      613,886  -  (26,047 deaths)
  • Spain                    174,060 -  (18,255 deaths)
  • Italy                      162,488  -  (21,067 deaths)
  • France                  143,303 -   (15,729 deaths)
  • Germany              132,210 -   (3,495 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • UK                           93,873
  • China                      82,295
  • Iran                         74,877              
  • Turkey                     65,111

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 602 yesterday, up from 566 the day before, posting a second consecutive daily increase, but new infections slowed to 2,972 from 3,153, seeing the smallest daily tally since March 13th. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 21, 067, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

France have registered more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 infections since the start of the outbreak, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States. The rate of increase of fatalities in the country is up slightly after steadying the days before.

Spain was flattening the curve on the graph, representing the rate of growth of the outbreak. The overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 567 yesterday from 517 a day earlier, but the country reported its lowest increase in new cases since March 18th. Total deaths climbed to 18,255.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                          26,047
  • Italy                          21,067
  • Spain                        18,255
  • France                      15,729
  • UK                             12,107

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization. He said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak. He accused the UN body of mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus after it emerged in China, and said it must be held accountable.

President Trump has previously accused the WHO of being biased towards China.


Data source - compiled from worldometers.

A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:16

Sri Lankan Physician Professor Thissa Wijeratna serving as Head of the Neurology Unit at the Western Hospital in Melbourne, Australia says that blisters... Read More

Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
Curfew will be lifted for ten hours tomorrow (16 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:35

Curfew will be lifted at 6.00am in several districts tomorrow (16 April) for ten hours The curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (16 April) in all... Read More

Brother of Rishad, Riyaj arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks
Brother of Rishad, Riyaj arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 8:21

The CID arrested the brother of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Riyaj  Bathiudeen last night pertaining to the investigations conducted with regard... Read More



Trending News

Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
Details of the murder of two children (video)
14 April 2020
Details of the murder of two children (video)
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
14 April 2020
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
14 April 2020
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)
14 April 2020
Driver and assistant of an ambulance which transported liquor netted by the Police (video)

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.