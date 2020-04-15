Wednesday 15 April : Covid-19, World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,998,111 with 126,604 deaths. Meanwhile, 478,659 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,392,848 active patients around the world while 51,608 are in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 613,886 - (26,047 deaths)

Spain 174,060 - (18,255 deaths)

Italy 162,488 - (21,067 deaths)

France 143,303 - (15,729 deaths)

Germany 132,210 - (3,495 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

UK 93,873

China 82,295

Iran 74,877

Turkey 65,111

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 602 yesterday, up from 566 the day before, posting a second consecutive daily increase, but new infections slowed to 2,972 from 3,153, seeing the smallest daily tally since March 13th. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 21, 067, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

France have registered more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 infections since the start of the outbreak, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States. The rate of increase of fatalities in the country is up slightly after steadying the days before.

Spain was flattening the curve on the graph, representing the rate of growth of the outbreak. The overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 567 yesterday from 517 a day earlier, but the country reported its lowest increase in new cases since March 18th. Total deaths climbed to 18,255.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 26,047

Italy 21,067

Spain 18,255

France 15,729

UK 12,107

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization. He said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak. He accused the UN body of mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus after it emerged in China, and said it must be held accountable.

President Trump has previously accused the WHO of being biased towards China.

Data source - compiled from worldometers.