As specialists carrying out research into the Corona Virus say the virus has now passed the level of maximum risk of spreading in Sri Lanka, according to Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



Joining the Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme this morning he said further that if the actions taken to control the spread of the virus is not maintained continuously, this situation could change.



As of now 233 persons who have been infected with the virus have been discovered.



15 patients were identified yesterday only and a majority of them were those who were in Quarantine Centers, the Director General of Health Services said.