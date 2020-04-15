Navy+discovers+a+stock+of+Kerala+Cannabis+in+the+Northern+Seas+valued+at+more+than+Rs.+20+million

The Navy took into custody three suspects together with 133 kilograms and 57 grams of Kerala Cannabis on the Manalkadu, Point Pedro on the Jaffna coast.



The Navy said that this stock of Kerala Cannabis is worth more than Rs. 20 Million.



A team of Navy personnel belonging to the Northern Navy Command had been engaged in patrol when they inspected a dinghy and found the stock of cannabis.



It is suspected by the Navy that it was attempted to bring this stock of Kerala Ganja to Jaffna from India by sea.



The suspects taken into custody were aged 22, 26 and 37 years old and residents of Point Pedro.



Subsequent to bringing on to land the suspects and the stock of cannabis, following strict health protection procedures, the Navy had taken steps to hand them over to the Point Pedro Police for further investigations.



