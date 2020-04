United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez has issued a statement on the United States' decision to stop providing aid to the World Health Organization.



According to him, everyone should be united in the face of coronavirus, which has affected the world.



He also said that this is not an opportunity to cut back on aid to the World Health Organization.



US President Donald Trump has decided to suspend aid this year, accusing the World Health Organization of neglecting its basic responsibilities and acting in favor of China.