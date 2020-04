Tharapuram - Mannar which was locked down with the discovery of Corona infected persons has returned to normal.



Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the cities of Akurana and Pannila and Cheenakotuwa in Beruwala are still in lockdown.



Meanwhile, 788 persons at the Punani Quarantine Center have been subjected to the PCR test and another 78 will be tested today.