The+conflict+that+arose+due+to+a+love+affair+ends+with+the+nephew+taking+the+life+of+his+uncle

An individual was killed in a shooting that took place yesterday (14) evening as a result of a personal conflict in the 69 junction area of the Mahaoya Police Division.



An argument had broken out between the deceased and the person who carried out the shooting regarding a love affair and later the main suspect who had been so angry had returned with this brother and used a muzzle-loading gun to carry out the shooting, the Mahaoya Police said.



The Mahaoya Police further said that the suspect had thus shot at his mother’s brother.



The victim of the shooting was a 35 year old individual.



The main suspect who carried out the shooting is 23 years of age and the Officer-In-Charge of the Mahaoya Police said his 22 year old brother was also arrested this morning (15) in connection with the incident.



They are due to be produced before the Dehiattakandiya Magistrate tomorrow (16).



The Magistrate’s investigation regarding the incident is due to be conducted today (15).



