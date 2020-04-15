සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

South Korean election today, amidst the Corona Virus

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 12:14

At a time when the Corona Virus is spreading, the South Korean election is being held today.

Representatives from 35 parties are contesting for 300 parliamentary seats.

Anyhow, the authorities there have said that voters should come to cast their votes complying with all health protection methods.

Wearing of face masks, keeping a distance of a meter between two persons, disinfection and being sure of whether the body temperature is normal as well as wearing gloves has been made compulsory.

If they do not follow these rules, voters will not be allowed to vote. 



