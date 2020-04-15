The+request+made+by+the+government+because+of+imposing+a+curfew

The government has requested the people to be patient with responsibility and understand difficulties that arise due to a curfew being in force.

It has been emphasized that purchase of goods be restricted only to essential items and to refrain from engaging in unnecessary travel.

In a statement issued the Presidential Media Division said that the government has put in place all provisions so that goods will be supplied uninterrupted and people will be able to buy essential items and other things from their homes itself, during the time the curfew is in force.

At the same time, travelling between districts has been completely banned except for essential services.