Six+new+types+of+the+Corona+Virus+identified+from+bats

The number of persons infected with the Covid-19 or fatal Corona Virus, worldwide has exceeded two million as of now.

While the situation is thus, foreign media reported that scientists have succeeded in finding six new types of the Corona Virus from bats in Myanmar.

Scientists pointed out that it was possible to identify these new types of the Corona Virus from three species of bats in Myanmar.

It is reported that these scientists have discovered that these six new types of virus are related to the Covid-19 and the SARS-Cov-2 virus family.

Scientists pointed out further that these new viruses are not related genetically to the Corona Virus which is spreading rapidly across the world at present.

The scientists have said that it is essential to carry out further research regarding the risk of these new types of Corona viruses, pose to humans and whether they can be transmitted to humans through animals.