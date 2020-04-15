සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The Buddhist Monk who helped a group destitute due to the Corona Virus, whom no one noticed (video)

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 13:14

Information was reported to us from Dimbulagala where a Buddhist Monk helped a group which had become destitute as a result of the curfew imposed to control the spread of the Corona Virus.

It is Sinhapura Chethiyalankara Nayake thero who is thus helping this group rendered helpless.

Since groups of pilgrims do not come to the Dimbulagala Aranya Senasana due to the curfew, monkeys and dogs living in the surrounding areas have become helpless due to not being able to find water and food.

Food that is being offered to the Senasana by the dayakas, with their permission is prepared by Chethiyalankara Nayake thero and fed to the monkeys and dogs once a day. 



