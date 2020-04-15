The+five+thousand+rupee+allowance+to+three-wheeler+and+van+drivers+transporting+school+children+as+well

The government has decided to grant the allowance of five thousand rupees which they decided to grant those who have become helpless without a proper income due to the spread of the Corona Virus, to three-wheeler drivers and van drivers transporting school children.

Minister of Transport Services Management Mahinda Amaraweera said that this decision was made in response to a request made by these groups.

Previously, the government arranged to grant this allowance to private bus drivers and conductors as well.