The Minister in charge of the subject has decided to provide trains to transport vegetables and fruits from remote areas to other places.



It is reported that the Minister in charge Mahinda Amaraweera has given relevant instructions to the Ministry of Transport and Head of Railways.



Meanwhile, with the intervention of the Presidential Task Force, the second phase of purchasing vegetables and fruits will be in operation today (15) and tomorrow (16).



Accordingly, the second phase of this programme is in operation centered on Anuradhapura, Badulla, Ratnapura and Hambantota Districts, the Government Information Department said.