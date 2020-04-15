සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Another Rs. 5,000 for additional requests of elders, kidney patients and disabled persons

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 13:17

The Allowance of Rs. 5,000 for those who receive benefits at present and in waiting lists who are elders, kidney patients and disabled persons has been paid by the government and completed.

In addition, persons who did not receive this allowance or those who are still on waiting lists but approved by Rural Committees who include elders, kidney patients and disabled persons will be paid this allowance of Rs. 5,000 the Ministry of Health said.

In addition to 559,109 who were receiving this allowance and entered into waiting lists, the government will make arrangements to pay this elders’ allowance of Rs. 5,000 to another 74,154 persons approved by the Rural committees. At the same time, in addition to 110,791 disabled persons who were getting the allowance and those in waiting lists, it has been decided by the government to pay this allowance to 14,195 individuals.

Further, in addition to the 39,170 kidney patients who were receiving the allowance and those who were on waiting lists, the government has decided to pay the kidney patient allowance of Rs. 5,000 to 5,884 persons.

Arrangements have been made for Grama Niladharis to go to the homes of relevant beneficiaries to pay all allowances that are being paid in addition, today (15). This was announced by the Presidential Task Force Maintaining All Essential Services.

A special discussion to find out facts about this programme was held today at the Ministry of Women’s and Children’s Affairs and Social Security.


