1522 persons who violated the curfew, taken into custody

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 13:19

The Police said that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the Curfew Pass granted for carrying out essential services while the curfew is in force.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that information has been received that in certain areas, under cover of essential services, various scams are being carried out during curfew hours.  

During the past 24 hours, 1522 persons who violated the curfew have been taken into custody.

The number of vehicles taken into Police custody during this period is 306.

Accordingly, from the day the curfew was imposed up to today, 28,159 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew and 7105 vehicles have been taken into Police custody.


