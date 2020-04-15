Many relief measures for Sri Lankan workers abroad, affected by the Covid-19 virus

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) has taken steps to intervene to help out Sri Lankan workers abroad engaged in jobs with the Covid-19 Virus spreading rapidly across the world.



Accordingly they are in touch with Workers’ Welfare Divisions of 16 foreign delegations as well as directly and the Chairman of SLFBE has given relevant instructions to officials to take required action, the Bureau said in a statement released.



Accordingly, financial provisions allocated to the Workers’ Welfare Fund of the Bureau has been channeled to the Workers’ Welfare Divisions of 16 foreign delegations to be used for setting up facilities to provide them to Sri Lankan workers abroad, who require them and have been affected by the Corona Virus pandemic.



Among these Workers’ Welfare Divisions and the 16 foreign delegations are the countries, Abu Dhabi, Cypress, Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Maldives Islands, Qatar, Riyadh, South Korea and Singapore.



Meanwhile, the workers’ divisions of 16 foreign delegations are making arrangements to provide face masks and hand sanitizers as well as cleansers to Sri Lankan workers abroad affected by the Corona Virus.



Also, a series of discussions held with a Consultant doctor of this country, has been posted on the Facebook account of the SLBFE and the Bureau said that instructions on how to protect themselves from the Corona Virus have been provided to Sri Lankan workers abroad through that.



Meanwhile, issuing a statement the SLBFE said that by introducing hotline telephone numbers of Workers’ Divisions of foreign delegations, Sri Lankan workers abroad can obtain advice on how to protect themselves from the Corona Virus. Also a WhatsApp Group which is operative 24 hours a day has been set up for connecting all Workers’ Divisions officials and top officials of the SLBFE. Information can be obtained through this, complaints can be lodged and due to successful communications being carried out, it has been possible to provide immediate solutions to a number of problems of workers.