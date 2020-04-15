The+brother+of+Rishard+detained+for+questioning

The CID has started questioning the brother of former minister Rishard Bathiudeen, Riyaj Bathiudeen, with regard to the investigations being carried out in connection with the Easer Sunday terrorist attacks.



Riyaj Bathiudeen was arrested yesterday by the CID.



The suspect was arrested in Puttalam under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and had been brought to the CID.



Police Media Spokesman, SP Jaliya Senarathna said that the suspect will be produced before the court tomorrow after being questioned under a detention order.



He further said that another 40-year old suspect from the same area has also been brought to the CID with regard to the same investigation.



Police stated that he will also be produced before court tomorrow.