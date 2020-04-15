Salaries of Ministers of New Zealand, cut

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has said that due to the situation the country is facing as a result of the Corona Virus, salaries of all Ministers and State Chief Executive Officers will be cut by 20 percent within the upcoming 6 months.



Offices, schools and non-essential services have all been closed down as of now, in that country.



Economic experts in New Zealand have said that as a result the un-employment rate will increase.



Meanwhile, at a time when the Corona Virus is spreading, South Korea is holding its General Election today.



Representatives from 35 parties are due to contest for 300 seats during this election.



Anyhow, the authorities there have said that voters should come to cast their votes complying with all health protection methods.



Wearing of face masks, keeping a distance of a meter between two persons, disinfection and being sure of whether the body temperature is normal as well as wearing gloves has been made compulsory.



If they do not follow these rules, voters will not be allowed to vote.



In the meantime, the number of Corona Virus infected persons worldwide increased to 2,000,336 and the number of deaths reported is 126,760.



The number of patients who have recovered across the world is 484.597. Many countries in the world are facing this pandemic and the only continent not to be affected by it is Antarctica.



The biggest impact of the virus has affected America.



The number infected with the Covid-19 virus in America is 614,246.



The number of persons who have died due to the virus is 26,064 and the number of new deaths reported from America during the past 24 hours is 2350.



It was reported as the highest number of deaths due to the Corona Virus within a day.