සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Salaries of Ministers of New Zealand, cut

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 14:57

Salaries+of+Ministers+of+New+Zealand%2C+cut
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has said that due to the situation the country is facing as a result of the Corona Virus, salaries of all Ministers and State Chief Executive Officers will be cut by 20 percent within the upcoming 6 months.

Offices, schools and non-essential services have all been closed down as of now, in that country.

Economic experts in New Zealand have said that as a result the un-employment rate will increase.

Meanwhile, at a time when the Corona Virus is spreading, South Korea is holding its General Election today.

Representatives from 35 parties are due to contest for 300 seats during this election.

Anyhow, the authorities there have said that voters should come to cast their votes complying with all health protection methods.

Wearing of face masks, keeping a distance of a meter between two persons, disinfection and being sure of whether the body temperature is normal as well as wearing gloves has been made compulsory.

If they do not follow these rules, voters will not be allowed to vote.

In the meantime, the number of Corona Virus infected persons worldwide increased to 2,000,336 and the number of deaths reported is 126,760.

The number of patients who have recovered across the world is 484.597. Many countries in the world are facing this pandemic and the only continent not to be affected by it is Antarctica.

The biggest impact of the virus has affected America.

The number infected with the Covid-19 virus in America is 614,246.

The number of persons who have died due to the virus is 26,064 and the number of new deaths reported from America during the past 24 hours is 2350.

It was reported as the highest number of deaths due to the Corona Virus within a day.
Relief to several groups with Rs 5,000 allowance
Relief to several groups with Rs 5,000 allowance
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 16:22

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that several groups will be further assisted on the 20th at a media briefing that is being held. The Samurdhi... Read More

Another 282 persons who violated the curfew, arrested
Another 282 persons who violated the curfew, arrested
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:50

Another 282 persons who violated the curfew from 6.00 this morning to 12 noon, have been arrested.The Police Media Division said that the number of cars... Read More

Kandy experiences a hail shower (photographs)
Kandy experiences a hail shower (photographs)
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 15:02

Kandy and surrounding areas experienced a hail shower yesterday evening.Further information reported says that the hail shower was experienced in Katugastota... Read More



Trending News

Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
14 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients from Colombo and Kalutara
Details of the murder of two children (video)
14 April 2020
Details of the murder of two children (video)
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
14 April 2020
Fourteen (14) confirmed cases of Covid -19 infection: SL Country total increases to 233
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
15 April 2020
A revelation on new symptoms pertaining to the virus
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219
14 April 2020
One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 219

International News

Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
13 April 2020
Hurricanes on top of Covid in the US - leaves six people dead and large numbers displaced
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
12 April 2020
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murderer sentenced to death
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
11 April 2020
Coronavirus numbers increase in Delhi
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
10 April 2020
Singapore closes down for a second wave of the virus - PM calls for a circuit breaker
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.