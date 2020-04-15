The operation to rescue an elephant and its calf which was engaged in a battle between life and death for two days (video)

It is reported that the rescued elephant calf is about three months old.
Our Correspondent said that the operation to rescue the elephant and its calf took about three hours.
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 - 14:58
